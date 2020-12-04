Spud Nut,
The Croods: A New Life (PG, 95 minutes) is a delightful sequel to the 2013 animated hit movie about a Caveman’s family having to find a better environment for their survival.
The artistic renderings of the landscapes, animal life, and flora are colorfully original, fanciful creations. Since there have been few, if any, completely animated pictures released this year, this feature could easily win several top awards for its category of films.
In the Crood Clan’s wanderings they come upon a paradise of food bearing plants and trees that have been cultivated by a family called the Bettermans. The more evolved people consider the Caveman as being ignorant and crude. Yet, there are problems even in paradise because the Bettermans are threatened by a tribe of punch monkeys.
Failing to bribe the monkeys with offerings of bananas leads to big trouble for the Caveman Clan and the Bettermans. The fun begins when the grandma of the troop organizes the females into the Thunder Sisters rescue force to aid the captive males.
Every scene and character interaction is rich entertainment for all ages. As holiday entertainment this production earns a four potato rating.
