Jacksonville, TX (75766)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 95F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 77F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.