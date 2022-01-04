We're in a season of waiting without end. Of heading toward a finish line that is unseen. Like the world as a whole right now, baseball is in a period of uncertainty. We're just over a month away from when players would normally start reporting to Arizona and Florida for spring training, but the lockout has put all of that on pause.
For those who don't follow this kind of thing too closely, the current collective bargaining agreement - the contract between owners and players, essentially - expired about a month ago without a new one in place. Rather than choosing to let baseball activities continue under the terms of the old deal until a new one is reached, baseball's owners chose to shut everything down.
So we wait. That part I can usually handle, as long as there's a clear end point. Growing up, my family took long car rides to northern Michigan in the summer, and even as a pre-digital anything kid, I could handle it because I knew how long it would take. Ten hours to the lake was doable because I knew it was ten hours.
But imagining it's circa 1990 and I'm headed out in the station wagon with no idea how long the trip will take, that's tough.
I'm not here to write about viruses or pandemics, so I won't, other than to say that the long, drawn-out uncertainty of it all has been one of the bigger challenges personally. In the same way, going forward into a period of not knowing when baseball will resume, if it will start on time, or what it will look like when it does is going to be tough.
But I do find some comfort in knowing that what we're tempted to call unprecedented is usually very precedented. There's an interesting theory presented in a book I think I've mentioned here before called "The Fourth Turning." You can watch a synopsis of it on YouTube, but the basic idea is that we run through cycles throughout history, and they can be broken up into four "turnings". The fourth - what we're in now - is usually a period of difficulty. Think Great Depression/World War 2, The Civil War, and so on.
The good news, according to this theory, is that the first turning that comes when we cycle through after the fourth is usually a period of growth, prosperity, improvement, etc. What that looks like in our current context is hard to picture, but as we head into a new year and do so in a state of general uncertainty, it's been helpful for me to remember that there is at least some precedent for all of this.
We might be bouncing around in the back of the proverbial station wagon with no idea when the drive will end, but at least we're not the first ones to do it.
It can be really tough to resist the urge to rush to judgment. I don't know that our ability to allow something to develop before we try and make up our minds about it really has deteriorated or if it just seems that way lately. I know I tend toward optimism, and while that might seem like an always positive trait, it often makes me just as guilty of misinterpreting or misreading a situation as a pessimist would.
Most recently, I had a reader and Twitter friend point out that I was probably being overly optimistic about the potential positive impact of the reaction on social media among baseball players to the MLB lockout.
Here's what I said: "Others have said it, but this MLB lockout happening while players are able to speak so directly to fans via social media might be the thing that pushes the process along more quickly."
Basically, I hold to the optimistic view that the lockout might end relatively quickly because owners will feel pressure from fans that is heightened by what fans are seeing from the players on social media. This is the first work stoppage in baseball where that's been possible. The last time games halted -- in 1994 -- they could not share so easily and so directly with fans.
I know I have some bias coming from the fact that I want baseball to happen on its normal schedule, even if the more practical part of my brain knows that is not likely. During the winter months, I like following the free agent signings and the trades. I like seeing teams headed to Arizona and Florida in February for spring training. And I love the freshness of Opening Day. So I'm more prone to hope that the lockout will resolve quickly and we can stay on that schedule.
Hence my rosy take on the impact a few social media posts might have. I want to believe that the players' voices on social media will help make a difference.
But I was pointed to the story of the Zen Master, which goes like this:
It's true. In the context of reacting to what's going on in baseball, we don't know yet whether how players are reacting on social media is good or bad. Or even if it's clearly one or the other.
And we don't need to work too hard to see the application beyond the context of baseball. I think a lot about the way unintended consequences often impact our lives. We make a decision, go a direction, or do something without being able to know or anticipate all the ripple effects it will cause. A choice can seem good or bad at first, but often time reveals it to be otherwise. Or time reveals it to have been neither good nor bad.
I'd like to get better at adopting the mindset of the Zen Master in the story, of being willing to suspend judgment for a time. I can only speak for myself here because again, I don't know that this ability is better or worse among people now than it was in the past. I suspect it's not as good in 2021, but regardless, I think there's a benefit for anyone who, like me, needs a reminder to step back for a bit and let a situation develop before we try to judge it. Is it good? Is it bad? Is it neither? We'll see.
Jared is a freelance baseball writer who lives in suburban Chicago with his wife and four young children who share his love of baseball. When he's not doing that, he teaches and reads baseball history.
Twitter @jwyllys
