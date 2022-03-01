There are several bigger issues that have come together to cause the lockout in baseball, but sitting quietly among them is the designated hitter. It’s not getting as much attention because it is one of the few things the players and owners agree on.
The American League added the designated hitter in 1973, and it took the National League until the shortened 2020 season to dabble with it. But in all likelihood, both leagues will have the DH when the 2022 season starts.
I will leave aside any lengthy thoughts about that reality to instead focus on one thing about it that makes me a little sad: The loss of spontaneity.
Namely, the spontaneity brought by the pinch-hitter.
In the National League, the pitcher having a spot in the batting order created many opportunities for unusual things to happen. Even the seemingly banal act of calling on a pinch-hitter always created for me a certain level of excitement. There was something about a guy who had been sitting in the dugout all game long picking up a bat, heading to the plate, and knocking an opposite field base hit (I know that’s not exactly how it works, but go with me a little here).
In December, David Coggins wrote about feeling like some of the romance of travel had been lost during the pandemic, or what he has taken to calling The Current Situation. I think TCS has also created some feeling of loss of romance and spontaneity in life in general. It’s tough to be spontaneous in an environment that feels like it needs so much forethought and planning, mixed with a constant expectation that plans made could at a moment’s notice be scrapped by someone’s positive test.
There’s research that tells us that being spontaneous is good for our mental health, and losing the ability to do something on a whim has a negative effect over time, without question.
The loss of spontaneity caused by TCS won’t last forever, thankfully, but when and if the National League does adopt the DH, I will always miss the possibilities created in a baseball game by a pitcher with a bat in his hands or a pinch-hitter taking his place.
