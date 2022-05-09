Some of the better conversations I've had have come in places like a dugout in the ballpark, those informal talks about baseball and whatever else comes up. This newsletter is modeled after that; we'll talk some baseball but plenty of other things too.
I wrote about the importance of longevity in my last issue. Someone like Miguel Cabrera can accomplish what he has because of how long he has been able to stick around. One of the things I didn’t mention at the time was how much longevity is driven by a willingness to be constantly adapting and relearning.
Baseball forces players to make regular adjustments, both within a season and across a career. Cabrera doesn’t last if he doesn’t adapt. And for every one of him, there are many, many other players who have come to the majors and had great but brief success, only to get flushed out before long.
Take Frank Schwindel. He was the National League Rookie of the Month last September and played so well he earned his own nicknames around Chicago and even inspired a play on the city’s most well-known moniker, changing it to “The Schwindy City.” On Sunday, he was demoted to the minor leagues.
That’s not a knock on him. It’s not a suggestion that he isn’t trying to adapt. It’s a reminder that, in baseball, fixing flaws is really hard. If there’s a hole in your swing, a pitch you tend to leave in the wrong spot of the zone, the rest of the league is going to figure it out and take advantage.
When I asked him about Schwindel yesterday, Cubs manager David Ross said something interesting. There were a lot of issues with Schwindel’s swing and approach at the plate, but as Ross put it, “Sometimes we point out one problem, but a lot of times it’s something small that fixes a lot of different things.”
I’ve talked to other hitters (and Schwindel too) about how a guy’s swing can feel like there are domino effects. Change one small thing, and a lot of other changes naturally follow, be they good or bad.
When you’re younger, personal development can feel like it means taking on a lot of different things at once. That doesn’t necessarily change as you get older, but I think one of the things you figure out is how to tip the right domino to have a greater impact. Think about how many physical ailments go away when you drop a few pounds. How much more mentally sharp or how much better your mood gets when you get a little extra sleep. Or here in the Midwest this time of year, how much better all of life seems when the sun comes out and the temps climb above 70.
I’m still working on figuring out the right domino, but I’m increasingly convinced that as a general rule it’s working to not be rattled by the day-to-day. Spend enough time talking to baseball players, and you realize how much they spend their season not getting caught up in the ups and downs. They can’t. If they get too high or too low in the minutiae of 162 games, they’ll burn out and drive themselves crazy.
Most studies of centenarians have trouble pinning down just what helps them live so long, but one common trait is that they live generally low-stress lives. Some of that is personal wiring — you can’t always control how much certain things stress you out, and events will happen that demand high stress — but almost as a rule, they aren’t easily rattled. Some come by that ability naturally, and others need to work on it, but I think that’s the adjustment that best helps both baseball players and us regular folk to stick around as long as we can.
——————
Jared is a freelance baseball writer who lives in suburban Chicago with his wife and four young children who share his love of baseball. When he's not doing that, he teaches and reads baseball history.
——————
