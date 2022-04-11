Last month, the Federal Reserve (finally) announced a strategy to get inflation under control. The plan is to raise interest seven times in 2022 and three times in 2023. The first-rate hike of 0.25% was on March 16. Mortgage rates are already starting to creep up. As you know, it’s the Federal Reserve’s job to provide price stability with the raising or lowering of interest rates. Clearly, inflation is out of control.
It's spilled milk now but there’s no other way to say it -- the Fed blew it. They kept interest rates too low for too long and they kept buying bonds, called quantitative easing, every single month to the end of 2021. First, the White House, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, and the Fed themselves all said inflation was “transitory”. Nope. Then they all said inflation was because of “supply chain disruptions.” Nope. Now, they are blaming inflation on Putin’s invading Ukraine. It’s actually pretty simple. The Federal Reserve and our endless government spending caused this high inflation. The government spent like drunken sailors, adding $9 TRILLION to its balance sheet.
Here’s the problem we may see soon – stagflation. That’s when interest rates are rising as the same time the economy is slowing. We haven’t seen that economic phenomenon since the 1970s, a poor time for the stock market.
With the COVID response, almost every central bank and government in the world offered fuel to keep the economy going. It was the single biggest money print ever. Interestingly, just two years ago, the Fed wanted to create inflation. Well, we got it. These Fed policies are not like light switches. You can’t turn them on and off very easily. Truth be told, the Fed has been doing this spooky money creation for almost 13 years after the Great Recession. The stock market has been on a sugar high ever since then and we have all benefitted from it
The key now is to watch the Business Cycle. There are five things that tell you the Business Cycle may be changing. Peaking bond prices, inflation spiking, a new tightening cycle by the Federal Reserve, the stock market hits its highs, and energy and commodity prices surge. All five of these have happened. Now what? I’m not bearish here, at least not yet. But I am cautious.
Folks, forget all the political spin you’re hearing as to why we have inflation. Inflation (and higher gas prices) didn't start in February when Putin invaded Ukraine. We know what caused it. The Federal Reserve’s terrible monetary policy and endless government spending should have stopped in early 2021 at the latest. It didn’t. Now, we may see something we haven’t seen since the 1970s – stagflation.
Matt Montgomery has 39 years of experience as a financial advisor. Securities offered through Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. Member FINRA, SIPC. Advisory services offered through Matt Montgomery, a Registered Investment Advisor not affiliated with Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., 1504 East Rusk, Jacksonville, Texas, 903-586-3494. Mutual funds and exchange-traded funds are sold only by prospectus. Please consider the charges, risks, expenses, and investment objectives carefully before investing. A prospectus containing this and other information about the investment company can be obtained from your financial professional. Read it carefully before you invest or send money. * An Index is a portfolio of specific securities (common examples are S&P, DJIA, NASDAQ), the performance of which is used as a benchmark in judging the relative performance of certain asset classes. Indexes are un-managed portfolios and investors cannot invest directly in an index. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
