Spud Nut
The Girl Who Believes In Miracles (PG, (100 minutes) is a faith based film based on a scripture about having as much as a small mustard seed being enough to make a tree uproot itself and move to the ocean.
A young girl, played by Austin Johnson, sincerely believes these words when she prays for a dead bird that recovers and flies away. She claims that she saw God in a vision at a lake site before she prayed for the bird.
Later, she prays for a dog hit by a car and it comes back to life too. She begins to artistically draw scenes that are related to events surrounding her. Eventually she prays for very sick patients and gets a reputation for her prayers’ good effects.
The story is full of supernatural occurrences before a dramatic ending.
Remember, this film is fictional and not based on a specific real life experience. The message must be carefully understood so as not to create expectations that believers can necessarily be like the girl in the story. Yet, miracles do happen, faithful believers do have visions, and a few select individuals are divinely given special powers to help others.
The closing admonitions have more to do with the basics of loving God and loving others, maxims of living that always need emphasizing.
Children might need educational guidance when seeing this picture show.
This production gets a low two potato rating for a religious release.
Tater Tot
