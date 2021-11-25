After working outside recently, I treated a small abrasion with iodine. The distinctive smell of the tincture instantly transported me back to childhood days on the dairy farm. After every milking, all the equipment would be sanitized with an iodine solution. After he retired, I remember Dad saying that he milked cows twice a day every day for twenty something years. He never missed a day, called in sick or took a day off. Although Dad was not one to talk about feelings, I believe he genuinely enjoyed his work.
If you have an abundance of milk, as our family did, there is nothing so delicious as a cream soup. Think Cream of Asparagus; Cream of Chicken (or Turkey this month); Cream of Mushroom with fresh sliced portabellas; or Creamy Potato soup. These traditional meals are satisfying, nutritious and bring back special memories of home.
With cooler temperatures, soups provide fresh variety to our menu routine and they are excellent one-pot meals where we can add more vegetables. Over the past decades, cream soups have been on the “limit” list to reduce fat intake and support heart health and weight control. But I have made very tasty cream soups using lowfat or even fat free milk. So, bring on the cream soups during this holiday season.
A Béchamel (pronounced Beh-shah-mel) or White Sauce is the base for any cream soup. In Texas, a white sauce is called Cream Gravy. Do you ever remember your mother calling all the kids saying, “Wash your hands, kids! The biscuits and Béchamel are ready!” I don’t either. But if she did, she would be using correct culinary lingo. The ingredients for a white sauce are simple; oil, butter or bacon drippings, flour, milk, salt and pepper. This basic sauce is one of five foundation sauces whose history goes back two hundred years. The white sauce is a doorway to many foods. It goes well on fish or meat. Think Chicken Fried Steak. When grated cheese is added (I like Asiago or Gruyere), it becomes a cheese sauce; Macaroni and Cheese. If made thin with more milk, it becomes the liquid for a cream soup.
My recipe this time is a Creamy Potato Soup that defies the notion of healthy eating being bland or boring. Many recipes use bacon as a main flavoring ingredient. I wanted a potato soup that is lower in cholesterol and saturated fat and that will hold its own in flavor. My soup uses butter and half and half for flavor and creaminess. Other than the butter and half and half, the dairy in the recipe comes from fat free milk and lowfat plain yogurt. The yogurt adds depth and richness.
If you are familiar with my recipes, you know that I favor Parmigiana Reggiano cheese. This cheese from Parma Italy is what inspired the American version, parmesan and is far superior in flavor. When you find the authentic Parma, it will have a rind that was once part of the outside of the original cheese wheel. The rind is hard and not suitable to eat but, don’t throw it away. It is a perfect to flavor soups and makes a good replacement for the bacon in this recipe. Waste not want not as Mom would say.
If you have family coming for the holidays, consider making this hearty soup. It works well as a meal for the night before the great feast. It can be made ahead and brought to temperature when desired. All soups taste better the next day after flavors have had time to meld.
We often take for granted the labor and commitment required to produce the various foods that we so effortlessly pick up in the grocery store. The next time you are in the dairy section, think fondly of all those dairy farmers out there, especially one named Harold. Happy Holidays and Bon Appetit!
Tim Scallon is a registered dietitian nutritionist with years of experience practicing nutrition therapy in local hospitals and clinics, teaching nutrition and developing healthy recipes. He is a Nacogdoches resident and he helped create the popular TV show Memorial Cooking Innovations celebrating the world of food and health. Memorial Cooking Innovations currently runs in 62 cities and is locally available on Sudden Link cable channel 2 in Nacogdoches.
Creamy Potato Soup
Serving Size: 1/10 of recipe
Serves: 10
Ingredients:
5 tablespoons butter
1 medium onion, diced
3 large cloves garlic, minced
1 stalk celery, diced
1/3 cup flour
1½-2 teaspoons salt to taste
1 teaspoon coarse ground black pepper
½ teaspoon ancho chili powder (or cayenne)
4 cups low sodium vegetable broth
2½ pounds Yukon gold potatoes (~6 large), diced ½ “
2 tablespoons fresh parsley, diced
2 cups fat free milk
2/3 cup half and half
Parmigiano Reggiano cheese rind (~1/2” x 2” piece)
2/3 cup low fat plain yogurt
Directions:
In a large stock pot, heat the butter. Sauté the onion, garlic and celery until soft ~3-5 minutes. Combine the flour, and dry seasonings. Sprinkle the flour and seasonings over the sauté and stir until coated. Stir in the broth, potatoes, parsley, milk and half and half. Bring to a boil while stirring. Reduce heat and simmer until the potatoes are done, ~10-15 minutes. Reduce heat to low. Add the Parma rind to the soup. Stir some of the soup into a separate bowl with the yogurt. Add more soup to the yogurt while stirring to raise the yogurt temperature. Gradually stir the yogurt mixture back into the soup. Stir to blend. Remove the cheese rind and serve.
Exchanges per serving:
½ Milk, 1½ Starches, 1 Vegetable, 1½ Fats
Nutrients per serving:
Calories: 229
Calories from fat: 81
Total Fat: 9g
Cholesterol: 23mg
Sodium: 508mg
Total Carbohydrate: 33g
Dietary Fiber: 4g
Protein: 7g
