The King’s Man (R, 111 minutes) explains the origin of the successful movie series about an independent British intelligence organization of agents who are well dressed gentlemen.
The story begins in 1902 in South Africa during the Boer War. The experiences there by Ralph Fiennes lead to the events of 1914 starting with the assassination of Archduke Ferdinand. The script evolves into three action set pieces of Rasputin in Russia; Fiennes son, played by Harris Dickinson, in the front lines of WW-I; and the grand finale atop the villain’s tall, tall barn house headquarters.
The action is pure pulp fiction, escapist entertainment at best. Gemma Arterton and Djimon Hounsou are interesting key agents who work with Fiennes. Rhys Hans plays a memorable, diabolic Rasputin. The theme for motivation of Fiennes comes from Arterton when she tells him, “Be the man your son would have been.”
The authenticity of the times seems accurate historically, with just a few added twists to certain events for good measure. The heirs of Woodrow Wilson might quibble with the alterations of his biography. Audiences will not mind the poetic license to official records that adds some exciting thrills to a three potato rated production.
