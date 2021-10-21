Spud Nut,
The Last Duel (R, 153 minutes) is based on a historical event climaxing in Paris, France, during 1386.
Two squires, a third level of noblemen, become judicial opponents in a rape trial. Matt Damon plays the married squire whose wife has accused another squire, played by Adam Driver, of sexually assaulting her.
The movie portrays each man’s version of the event, and adds the wife’s testimony at court, as dramatized by actor Jodie Comer.
The picture was filmed in France and parts of Ireland. The castles and forts are authentic; so are the costumes, armaments, and society’s customs and practices.
Ben Affleck is the Baron who has authority over both the squires, although he favors Adam Driver. Affleck is so good in his part that he looks and acts like someone we never knew before.
The conflict ends up in the court of King Charles VI. This was the last case that the royal throne approved to be settled in a trial by combat. If the husband were to be defeated in the bout, then the wife was to be found guilty of lying, a crime punishable by burning at the stake.
Be advised that the assault upon the wife is shown repeatedly, a most unpleasant scene to say the least.
Affleck and Damon collaborated on writing the script that is based on a historical novel of good repute.
The venture portrays the lower status of women in the fourteenth century. Women’s rights is an issue that’s relevant today.
Middle Ages features are rarely made these days, and are truly valuable in the reconstructions they give us. This superb production earns a three well-baked potatoes entertainment rating.
Tater Tot
