The Little Things (R, 127 minutes) is a very dark crime story about a serial killer in Los Angles set in October 1990. Denzel Washington is a sheriff’s deputy who used to be a homicide detective in the big city. Circumstances bring him into association with Detective Rami Malek who is trying to solve some L.A. homicides that are similar to cases Washington worked on five years ago. The suspect, played by Jared Leto, taunts the cops with his twisted mind. The story ending is unexpected, yet consistent with the movie’s mood and meaning. Washington is showing his age with a puffy body and sad eyes. Malek’s dental overbite will keep him from having many romantic parts in Hollywood. The directorial pace is thorough and slow. This picture is filled with flashbacks to fill in the events that lead up to the story at hand. In this age of smash bang, Marvel Studio superhero type productions, this release is a throwback to earlier times in cinema with some noir effects added to it. For a change of pace, this is a three hard boiled potato rated piece of work.
