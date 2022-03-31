Spud Nut,
The Lost City (PG-13, 112 minutes) could be better than it is, considering it has Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, and a brief appearance by Brad Pitt in the cast. Pitt should have been given more screen time.
The film attempts to be both a romantic comedy and a fantasy adventure epic, but is weak on the comedy. Sandra Bullock is funny at times, and excels at physical humor. Channing Tatum does a delightful dance sequence that shows off his true talented ability to sway with the music.
The actors are the attraction. The script is the limitation.
Bullock plays a successful romantic novelist whose book cover features handsome, brave Tatum Channing. Her most recent fictional story was about a red diamond crown hidden in a lost city. In real life, a wealthy businessman, played by Daniel Radcliff, believes that Bullock’s book is based on reality. He kidnaps her and takes her to an island in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean where the lost city can be found. He forces her to translate a clue, and makes her search for the treasure in the jungles.
Channing Tatum is a professional model who wants to be like the hero in Bullock’s novels. He tries to rescue the damsel in distress, which is the adventure story scenario.
This picture is not a failure, neither is it a blockbuster hit. You can get at least two hot buttered potatoes worth of entertainment when you see this flick.
