Spud Nut
The Marksman (PG-13, 107 minutes) turns Liam Neeson loose again in a role about a struggling retired Marine sharpshooter who must use his skills to survive threats from a Mexican drug cartel.
Neeson’s Arizona ranch is at the international border fence line. A Mexican mother and her old son sneak through the border fence to escape from ruthless cartel killers who are pursuing them. Neeson gets caught up in their confrontation and has his first shoot out with the bad guys.
The mother’s dying wish is that Neeson will take her boy to relatives in Chicago. Thereafter, American authorities and the cartel track Neeson as he drives across the country in his old truck. There are perils along the way; then there is a final, inevitable confrontation that decides the fates of the combatants.
The script has a familiar storyline, but Neeson fans will like it just the same. 68 year old Neeson sells action adventure movies no matter what the title.
You will get at least two and half buttered potatoes worth entertainment from this feature if you see it.
Tater Tot
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.