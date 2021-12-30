Spud Nut,
The Matrix Resurrection (R, 148 minutes) might be over your head, but for sure it will get into your head. The script switches back and forth between fantasy and reality, until you no longer know which one is real.
At the start of the movie, Keanu Reeves is the video game designer who made the Matrix game trilogy twenty years ago. His company’s owner wants a new version of the Matrix. Reeves has nervous problems that have him meeting with a psychiatrist, played by Neal Patrick Harris. In his world, he has met Carrie-Ann Moss, who is now a married woman with children. Her name is Tiffany, not Trinity as it was in the Matrix trilogy. This world is interrupted by characters who have escaped from the matrix world to seek out Reeves and bring him back to their existence. After that, the flashbacks and interactions between the matrix and what had seemed like reality begin to blur.
The film revives beloved characters, and relaunches a franchise that dazzles the mind and leaves you with unresolved philosophical issues when you leave the theater. The creative genius of this picture earns a three spiral cut potatoes entertainment rating.
Tater Tot
