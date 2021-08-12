Spud Nut,
The Suicide Squad (R, 132 minutes) stars Margot Robbie, once again, as the irrepressible Harley Quinn in a violent, bloody action adventure movie about fantasy characters trying to stop an outrageous, giant alien killer starfish.
Joining Robbie in the operation are Idris Elba, John Cena, Viola Davis and other interesting characters. Suffice it to say that the story is interesting, entertaining, and humorous in a very dark way.
The premise is that a crew of super criminals is offered a measure of leniency if they will attempt what might probably be a one way mission. To insure their loyalty, a capsule is injected into their necks that will be exploded if they fail to carry out their part of the bargain.
The script is fast moving and takes the suicide squad into some novel situations. The screen writer has quite a creative imagination to dream up a picture like this one.
This production is slightly better than the first version of the suicide squad released in 2016.
This film is not for children; all other ages will get three hot potatoes worth of entertainment from this delightful ditty.
Tater Tot
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.