The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (R, 106 minutes) is a witty movie within a movie that allows Nicholas Cage to be a parody of himself as an actor.
As an actor, Cage needs to get in a good movie to revive his career. Because he needs money, he agrees to appear at a birthday party on the Spanish island of Majorca. After arriving, he learns that his host, played by Pedro Pascal, is a supposed international arms dealer. A CIA agent, played by Tiffany Haddish, asks Cage to covertly help them get information about Pascal.
The fun begins when Cage the actor is called upon to be like the skilled action adventure characters he has played on screen. Cage is nervously funny working as a spy, and Pascal steals scenes with his own comic flair. The script adds dramatic tension to the storyline that adds even more interest about what is happening.
If you have ever liked Nicholas Cage movies, then this is a must see picture for you, worth four hot buttered potatoes of enjoyment.
