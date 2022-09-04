The death of the longest-serving White House Pastry Chef, Roland Mesnier, brings back warm memories to those of us who worked in the Reagan White House, as it also does for the Presidential Staff of Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush. In Washington, it is rare for a man to survive a single change in Presidential Administration, much less five of them.
American history has examples of Frenchmen who came to America to lend a helping hand to an American President and teach us "upstarts" a thing or two. The Marquis de Lafayette comes to mind. He trained and led soldiers for George Washington.
Frenchman Roland Mesnier, the magical dessert maker, and I met in early 1988 through a former White House Fellow, Merrie Speath. When I went to work in the White House in the Office of Privatization, she told me "You and your brother Bob McNutt are the third generation in your family to own and operate the Collin Street Bakery. Perhaps you and Chef Mesnier will hit it off." And, we did! "Very few of the political staff took an interest in the Chefs, the Butlers, the Curator, and the Executive Mansion staff, but Bill McNutt did," said Roland.
Following his White House retirement in 2004, Frenchman Roland Mesnier worked closely with the Collin Street Bakery in Corsicana. Collin Street was founded in 1896 by another European master baker, Gus Weidmann. At its peak, this small town Texas bakery had online and mail-order customers in over 160 foreign lands. Their customer base enjoyed three great White House holiday cakes: Roland's Banana Cake, Passion Fruit Cake, and Pumpkin Cake.
Many know the story of how he was hired by first lady Rosalynn Carter, but few know how this Frenchman become an American citizen. He told me that after he had worked in his small pastry shop for a few months at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, someone in the legal counsel's office figured out that only American citizens could work for the Commander in Chief at the White House. "A couple of big Secret Service guys appeared in my pastry shop," he said in his wonderful French accent. "They commanded me to go to the driveway on the South Lawn and get into a car. I was taken to a Federal Building in Alexandria, Virginia. The immigration official in front of me was clearly perturbed that someone had pulled some strings, but he did not know my full story." He started asking me civics-type questions from the citizenship test: "How do you amend the Constitution?" "What right does the 1st amendment protect?" I had no idea. Finally, he looked at me and asked "Do you even know who is the President of the United States?" I rose partly out of my seat and said firmly "Jimmy Carter is President, the First Lady is Rosalynn, and their dog is named Grits. I make them three meals a day!" He looked shocked, pulled out a big stamp and hit my paperwork, and said "You are now an American citizen. Now get out!"
Chef Mesnier told me the hardest he ever worked at the White House was during Bill and Hillary Clinton’s Millennium New Year’s Eve Party in 1999, followed by back-to-back-to-back receptions the next day, starting at 8 a.m.! "Bill Clinton had all kinds of dietary restrictions. So I would put his special cakes at one end of the buffet. I would tell him, "Mr. President, this is your cake! He would get a little angry and say, Roland, they are all MY cakes. And then he would dig in."
Bill and Hillary had a circus tent pitched on the White House lawn when she started running for the U.S. Senate from New York. "They had to entertain more people than could possibly fit into the State Dinning Room to assist her campaign." Roland also spoke of the craziest State dinner, which soon followed, for the Prime Minister of India."They had very few people invited who were from India or of Indian descent. The invitation list was full of New Yorkers. Do you know how hard it is to cook for Jewish and Hindu guests at the same dinner? It is impossible!"
After his White House years, he would come to little Corsicana. He shared his years of baking wisdom, improved our products, and added new, wonderful White House baked goods to the product line. He is proof that you can teach old dogs (Collin Street Bakery was over 105 years old when he become a consultant) new tricks! That Frenchman taught us that a cake made from a mix is actually better than a cake made from scratch. He reformulated the Bakery's white cake and chocolate cake recipes and the icings that accompanied them. And, the news media loved him! We traveled together to Philadelphia, and to other cities. He charmed the press and told great stories, without ever putting any First Family in a bad light.
He telephoned me in October of 2004 during the Bush re-election against John Kerry. Roland proclaimed that the first thing that George and Laura Bush would do once they were re-elected would be to fire the White House Chef who had been hired by Hillary Clinton. When he had come to Dallas, I had taken him to the Mercury Restaurant to meet our local super chef Chris Ward. "Let's get Chris the White House head Chef job!" I told him to get Mr. Ward's name on the semi-finalists list, and that I would work my old boss, White House Chief of Staff Andy Card (I had worked with Andy during the Bush vs Governor Dukakis campaign in '88). I called on Bush Ambassador Jeanne L. Phillips and she worked her magic. Within a few days, she got the new First Lady Laura Bush to stop in Dallas on her way back from California on Air Force 2, for a meal at the Mercury. Apparently, she liked what she saw and what she ate. The competition became a two-person race!
The selection came down to Chris Ward or a Filipino-American woman, Cristeta Pacia Comerford. That same week, John Roberts was selected for the Supreme Court. The White House chef job went to the lady. But, Roland had done his best.
The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute said Mesnier's "Passion, commitment, and love for his work will always be remembered." George Washington and Marquis de Lafayette would approve of Roland Mesnier's alliance with five American Presidents.
