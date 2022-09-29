Spud Nut,
The Woman King (PG-13, 135 minutes) is a must see award winning epic, the likes of which we may never have seen before.
The story is set in 1823 on the West Coast of Africa in the nation of Dahomey, known today as Benin. During this time, Portuguese slave traders were buying Dahomean natives who had been captured by the Oyo African Empire. The king of Dahomey had a personal elite fighting unit of female warriors known as the Agojie.
In the movie, the Agojie are led by Viola Davis who is brave, strong, and fierce as are her warriors. A new recruit who must learn how to become a strong fighter is played by Thuso Mbedu. There is a side story concerning the relationship of Viola Davis to Thuso Mbedu. Both actresses should earn Oscars for their parts.
Much of the story portrays how the Agojie fight to free their tribal members who had been taken captive by the Oyo. There is an internal debate about ceasing to allow the selling of African slaves to fund their tribes. The authentic looking battle scenes are a big highlight of this feature.
Even though some of the script is pure Hollywood, when it comes to the creation of the characters and action, the historic references are reality based. This production is educational, inspiring, and entertaining. This fine movie earns a solid four potatoes rating.
Tater Tot
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.