Spud Nut,
All My Life (PG-13, 93 minutes) is inspired by a real life story that occurred in 2015.
The movie begins with the romantic encounter of a smart, single attractive woman (played by Jessica Rothe) with a handsome, nice guy (played by Harry Shum, Jr.). The first half of the picture is a delightful telling of their courtship and how they fell in love.
After becoming engaged to each other, they couple has a medical crisis when the prospective groom develops cancer of the liver. The expenses for his treatments prevent them from having the fancy wedding they had planned. Worse yet, his prognosis for a recovery becomes an issue too. In a dramatic scene, Harry Shum declares that he doesn’t want the bride to be seen as “the widow in white.”
In the midst of this crisis, the friends of the couple raise funds to have a grand wedding after all. The latter part of the movie is touching and might bring tears to your eyes.
Jessica Rothe is a lively actress and easy to like. The movie is easy to like too, and gets a three sweet potato entertainment rating.
Tater Tot
