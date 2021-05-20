Spud Nut
Those Who Wish Me Dead (R, 110 minutes) features Angelina Jolie in her return to the screen as a National Parks firefighter in Montana.
The story begins in Florida where assassins hunt a key prosecution witness, who flees for refuge to Montana. The killers find and eliminate him, but not his son.
The boy, played by Fion Little, has his father’s evidence against the crime family. The lad seeks to escape through the forest from the pursuing criminals.
The bad guys capture a sheriff’s deputy, played by Jon Bernthal, and force him to help track their target.
The boy meets Angelina Jolie in the woods, and she aids his flight to safety. In the meantime, a raging forest fire closes in on all the parties.
The script becomes a chase in a natural disaster. The crisply written script, taut direction, and the good acting create exciting adventure from beginning to end in this three hot potato rated cinematic entertainment.
