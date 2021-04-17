Thrift stores seem to be everywhere these days. So, if you are one of those people who enjoys finding a bargain, a resale store is a good place to start. Chances are good that you will find the exact treasure you are looking for AND you might even come across a blessing you were not expecting.
In need of a small appliance, such as a crock pot, because your old one ceased working? Instead of purchasing a brand new one, you might be able to find a “like new” crock pot in a thrift store and pay only a fraction of the price that you would have paid at a large box store or online. Most all the second-hand stores have an entire section of small appliances that have been checked in order to assure the customer of its working condition. Of course, you can check it out for yourself right there in the store to be certain you are getting a working appliance.
Depending on the place, one can find some really nice clothes. For those who have a job that necessitates “dressing up” every day, shopping in a consignment or resale store can help stretch the clothes budget. During my “teacher” years, my favorite of all places to shop for clothes was at the Goodwill in Irving, TX. Each time I was anywhere near Irving, I made sure to set aside at least two hours to browse through that store. Most every visit there I found some great bargains. Originally high-priced clothes were marked to ten dollars or less. No joke! And, you know what? From what I could tell, I wasn’t the only professional woman perusing those racks. Just proves that one can find nice clothes and maintain a professional look (big city or small town) without spending a fortune. Allow someone else to buy it at the original high price. (smile)
Sometimes, you might just want to chill out a bit. A thrift store is a great place to do that after a hard week on the job. I remember that many years ago, several of us teachers would hit the Goodwill store here in Jacksonville just about every Friday. We all pushed around our carts and enjoyed “the find” as we decompressed from the previous week at school. Since we came from several different campuses, it was nice to meet and visit. Who knew thrift stores could be good for your social life? Of course, going to a place like that just about every week means that self-control must be exercised. Otherwise, hoarding could easily become a problem.
Occasionally, you might even find a blessing in a thrift store. Often, I have had in mind a specific item that I needed or really wanted and was able to find it in a resale store. Then, there are those times when God seems to bless me with a memory of something that I had not thought of in years. Once I saw a teapot that was exactly like the one my mother used to make tea in when I was a child. Although I was rarely served that tea (as a caring mother, she made me drink milk to build my bones), just seeing that brown teapot with the yellow flowers on it transported me back to those comforting mealtimes. Another moment happened just the other day while I was in the Hospice of East Texas Thrift Store here in Jacksonville. After making my purchase, I returned to the car and put my bag of treasures inside; but, before I could get in the car, I got a strong impression to go back in the store. Even though it made no sense to me, I went back into the store and looked around again. On the last set of shelves, I spotted something. Either I had missed seeing it or it was not out when I browsed the shelves the first time. It was a wooden plaque that had a carved-out cat on the front. I recognized that cat. It was the cat that hobos used to draw in front of homes as a way of communicating with other hobos. They knew from that drawing that the person inside would help them. Seeing it reminded me that many years ago some of my students at school, after learning about this symbol, had drawn one for me as a gift. This was a sweet memory on its own; but, even more, God knew I would need that specific memory and plaque the next day. Yes, the very next day my cat of fifteen years had to be put to sleep. This was an unexpected event. To me, that plaque seemed to be God’s way of telling me that He was with me and aware that I had been kind and loving to a stray cat (one of His little creatures) that had come into my life a decade and a half ago—my precious Sarah Ann. Now, each and every time I look at that plaque, it will serve as a reminder to me that God is in EVERY detail of my life; He is in the details of all our lives.
The next time you have some spare time, visit one of our local thrift stores. You never know what special treasure or blessing may be waiting there just for you.
