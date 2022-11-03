Spud Nut,
Ticket To Paradise (PG-13, 104 minutes) is a date movie for the young in love and middle aged sweethearts too.
George Clooney and Julia Roberts play a bitterly divorced couple whose daughter, played by the lovely Kaitlyn Dever, is rushing into a marriage to a Balinese seaweed farmer, played by Maxime Bouttier.
Dever met Bouttier while on a vacation after graduating from law school. The parents hastily fly to Bali to undermine the engagement. Clooney and Roberts believe that because of their own personal failures that the planned marriage could be a mistake.
While in Bali, the parents fall in love with Bali. The young couple catches on to the bridal parents’ intrigue and begin to counter it. Romance is in the air. Reconciliation might become possible if the parents don’t alienate their daughter.
Before the love/hate drama ends, the audience will want to move to Bali. In this case, the film was actually made on an Australian island resort that looks like the real thing. The viewing experience is so pleasant that the audience will not want the picture to end. This warmhearted production earns a three buttered potatoes entertainment rating.
Tater Tot
