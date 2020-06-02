Serving Size: ¼ cup
Serves: 10
Ingredients
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 medium onion, diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 jalapeño peppers, seeded and diced
Juice of 1 small lemon (~2 tablespoons)
Juice of 1 small lime (~2 tablespoons)
Pinch of salt and black pepper
4 cups ripe tomatoes, diced
1 4-oz can diced green chilies
½ bunch (about 1 cup chopped) cilantro, leaves only, chopped
Directions
In a large sauce pan, heat the olive oil. Sauté the onions and garlic until the onions are soft.
Add the peppers, lemon/lime juice, salt and black pepper. Sauté for 1 minute.
Add the remaining ingredients, bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 1 hour.
Cool and serve. Makes about 2½ cups.
Blend this salsa to make an excellent ranchero sauce for enchiladas.
For more spice include the seeds of one or both jalapenños.
I first developed this recipe in the summer of 2004, no doubt looking for another way to use homegrown tomatoes. Kathy dubbed this salsa the best she had ever had. For those who don’t know, Kathy has very discriminating tastes.
Exchanges per serving:
1 Vegetable, ½ Fat
Nutrients per serving:
Calories: 50
Total Fat: 2g
Saturated Fat: <1g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 50mg
Total Carbohydrate: 6g
Dietary Fiber: 2g
Protein: 1g
