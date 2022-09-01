At long last, after months of drought, those involved in the business of growing the food we eat are happy with the recent rains. Their only hope is that these “blessings from above” will continue to come our way. Even though it is growing late in the year, there is still time to grow forage for grazing livestock – and maybe get another hay cutting before winter arrives.
Lots of doubt about the future is being expressed by working folks – including economists. They worry about the “progressive” politicians opening the floodgates of the U.S. Treasury to billions of dollars in student loan cancellations and other schemes. Reckon the giveaway artists believe their actions will bring in more votes for their candidates this fall? Some politicians are also applauding a U.S. Department of Agriculture announcement that offers a billion dollar-plus program to “help” small and disadvantaged farmers. The program will dole out up to $500,000 for every alleged “farmer” who has borrowed money and still owes the lender. Most of our “real” farmers who farm the land and not the government won’t qualify for the relief.
All the while, there is also trouble brewing as our real farmers are starting to worry about their yields of grain and cotton this year. Recent surveys are showing these crops are not going to be bin busters. The Midwest corn crop is way off from past years and in Texas cotton country this year is a bust for many farmers. On the south and rolling plains close to half the planted cotton acreage is a failure and being plowed under. The effect on the farm economy will be losses in the millions of dollars.
A bright spot in the Texas agriculture is the rapidly growing dairy industry. We are number three in milk production and still growing. California leads in the number one spot and Wisconsin comes in second. Over 634,000 cows are being milked in Texas, producing nearly two billion gallons of milk and other products. Several cheese plants are churning out cheese and more are being built. Three of these new factories will open soon in the Panhandle. Biggest concentration of milk production is in the plains region, especially near Lubbock, Amarillo and Dalhart. These are not “mom and pop” operations—the number of cows per farm runs from just a few thousand to over 10,000 head. In East Texas, a lot of smaller dairy farms are still in operation in the Sulphur Springs area—but numbers are diminishing as production moves west.
And now this: a contractor was hosting an affair to celebrate the opening of his new shop and showroom. The owner whispered to a friend, “If my doctor could see me now with this champagne and caviar, he would go crazy.”
“Why?” asked the friend. “Are you supposed to be on a diet?”
“No,” said the contractor. “I owe him $600.”
That’s –30—horace7338@live.com
