Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States, affecting one in five Americans by the time they are 70. The month of May, which precedes our Texas summer fun, is dedicated to skin cancer awareness.
Texans beg for summer the minute the temperatures drop. We long for summer nights where the evening glow lingers. But, did you know that exposure to ultraviolet rays (sun or tanning beds) increases your risk for skin cancer? In just 15 minutes of unprotected skin exposure, you cause damage to skin known as photoaging that may not present until years later. Over time, photoaging appears as wrinkles, pigmentation changes, loss of skin elasticity, rough or uneven texture, broken capillaries (spider veins), and redness. Years of unprotected exposure to ultraviolet rays increases photoaging and risks for developing skin cancer.
The good news is that it’s never too late to protect yourself from the sun! You should protect yourself year-round by applying sunscreen when outdoors, even on cloudy days. Sunscreen with a SPF 15 UVA and UVB protection is the minimum amount of protection needed. You should apply sunscreen every two hours and following swimming or sweating. Wear a hat with a wide brim that shades your face, head, ears and neck. Stay in the shade during outdoor activities to reduce total time of exposure, or opt for a lightweight, long-sleeve cover-up. Sunglasses are important to protect your eyes from ultraviolet rays. And be sure to avoid the tanning bed.
It’s also a good idea to regularly check your body for signs of skin cancer, which can present as new growths, growths that are increasing in size, or non-healing sores. Monitor for skin damage and follow up with a healthcare provider if you have areas of concern.
Tracy Whinery, BSN, RN CWOCN, is the wound care/swing bed coordinator at UT Health Quitman.
