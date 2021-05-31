Dear Sir,
To build a stronger Texas we need a well educated population.
While it is sad that this country and this state have in the past done things we cannot be proud of, failing to educate our children about such lapses makes them more likely to repeat the mistakes of their
forefathers. We should not, like ostriches hiding their head in the sand, pretend those things didn't happen like the holocaust deniers who would have us believe that millions of Jews just magically
vanished from the face of the earth.
House Bill 3979 seems to be written in this direction limiting what our children can be taught. I suggest that keeping our children ignorant of our history weakens them and our state and our country, particularly since most of the rest of the world is not going to so limit the education of their children about our misdeeds.
I agree with the argument that our children should be taught traditional values but failing to teach them that we have not always lived up to our professed values is contrary to those very same values.
Trying to pretend that because the Declaration of Independence states that all men are created equal made it so and that today's laws against prejudice curtailed prejudice doesn't automatically put food
on the table of poor children in the ghettos of this country, give them an equal education or their young men the training to get jobs that will allow them to support a family.
I don't see where we owe today's blacks reparations for having enslaved them but for our treatment of them since the civil war I think our treatment of them demands recognition and it's way past time
to try to bring them up to our level of security and education.
A quick web search shows that the average to keep a person in prison for a year costs over $33000. Only the drug kingpins make more than that and the majority of drug dealers live below the poverty level. If every one of those dealers had been offered a job of walking the streets with a bag and a stick with a nail in the end picking up trash for eight hours a day at minimum wage. He'd have been well ahead of the game as far as income, our streets would be clean and the public would have saved on the order of $16000 a year. That's figuring a 40 hour work week and fifty weeks a year. That's a huge savings.
Refusing to teach our children of the problems faced by their brothers smacks of Neo-Nazi and KKK ideology and those who deny that Black, Hispanic and Asian Americans are their brothers aren't the
Christians they claim to be. The Bible says you are your brother's keeper, writing laws to deny that puts our souls in jeopardy.
I pray God gives you the strength of character to oppose HB 3979.
Sincerely,
Mike McClain
Jacksonville, Texas
