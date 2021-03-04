Spud Nut
Tom And Jerry (PG, 101 minutes) combines the humorous animated creatures with real life actors in an uproarious series of slapstick comedic misadventures.
Jerry the mouse provokes Tom the cat and the chase is on.
At the same time Chloe Grace Moretz bluffs her way into a job as a special events worker at a prestigious New York City hotel, Jerry needs a home and moves into the hotel. The assistant manager, played by Michael Pena, insists that Moretz eliminate the mouse.
She then hires Tom to do the job because nothing must go wrong at a high society wedding that will soon take place in the hotel. Adding to the situation is a temperamental head chef, played by Ken Joeng.The funny antics climax when the bride and groom, who are riding into the wedding on Indian elephants, run into the mouse.
You will laugh out loud at all the chaotic disruptions. The family friendly movie may be the funniest one of the year, and earns a four potato entertainment rating.
