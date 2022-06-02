Spud Nut,
Top Gun Maverick (PG-13, 131 minutes) is Tom Cruise’s best movie ever, and is an epic film to be savored.
The picture is sure to promote enlistments in naval aviation and sell lots of Ray-Ban sunglasses. The script has several nostalgic tie-ins to the 1986 classic prequel of Top Gun. Val Kilmer makes a distinguished cameo appearance. Aviators sing Great Balls of Fire at their favorite bar all over again.
You’ll keep waiting for the musical group Berlin to sing Take My Breath Away, but that is one reminder that is not used, sadly to say.
Tom Cruise is now a full Navy captain (equivalent to an Army colonel) and is a daring test pilot. He gets reassigned to the Top Gun school as the instructor of an elite group of pilots who must be prepared for a dangerous secret mission. Cruise shows them that they still have things to learn about aerial combat.
The intriguing issue is that the flight crew includes the resentful son of Cruise’s former deceased pilot wingman, played by Miles Teller. Cruise also has reunited contact with a former love, played by Jennifer Connelly. The script deals with guilt and the need for forgiveness. There are some touching scenes where Cruise gets to do some fine acting. The F-18 flight scenes are exciting and true to life. The danger is real and not manufactured by computerized special effects.
This feature may set box office records for this summer. Young patrons, and especially mid-aged adults, will enjoy this film that excels beyond its predecessor and earns a four red hot potatoes entertainment rating.
