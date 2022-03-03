Spud Nut,
Uncharted (PG-13, 116 minutes) capitalizes upon the popularity of the video game, by the same name, to make a full screen version of its treasure hunting adventure theme. The movie combines elements of Indiana Jones, National Treasure, and Mission Impossible in its script.
The film tries to find its own identity using Mark Walhberg and Tom Holland as the lead characters. The contending deadly rivals are Antonio Banderas and Tati Gabrielle. Sophia Ali is a two faced ally.
Everyone acts in their own self-interest, except Tom Holland whose character is naïve about the ways of the world when you are trying to find Magellan’s gold.
The story begins in New York City and shifts to Barcelona. The finale occurs in the Philippine Islands.
Holland uses his part to evolve from playing teenage characters into young adult roles. There are dangerous, suspenseful situations for the heroes that require remarkable acrobatics. The picture is strong on action without requiring great acting.
The storyline is secondary to the spectacular set pieces. The production is satisfactory but a forgettable two potato entertainment diversion.
