My Uncle John was for many years a successful draper in Jacksonville, Texas. He produced custom drapes for clients all over the East Texas area. Uncle John was a man of impeccable tastes. He was a wine connoisseur and a “foodie” before we had this label in the popular lexicon. He was known in the region for his extensive antique bottle collection.
During the 1960’s, there was a Lebanese community living in Palestine, Texas for whom Uncle John made drapes. His interest in food and the warm hospitality of these customers led them to share a traditional recipe, tabouli. At that time, tabouli had not yet emerged as a popular dish in this country and was virtually unknown in East Texas. What attracted Uncle John to this novel recipe was the ingredient that he called raw uncooked wheat.
For those who don’t know, tabouli is a middle eastern salad of chopped parsley, tomatoes, onions, mint and bulgur wheat seasoned with olive oil, lemon juice and salt. Originally from the mountains of Lebanon, tabouli has become one of the most popular salads in the middle east. It is often served as a mezze or appetizer along with other foods and pita bread. Bulgur refers to cracked grains of wheat that have been parboiled. Bulgur is a common ingredient in many middle eastern cuisines and like tabouli has gained popular acceptance in the US over the past decades.
Uncle John introduced tabouli at our family gatherings and it very quickly became a favorite. A reunion was not the same without Uncle John’s tabouli. Years later, I developed my tabouli recipe using a Lebanese cookbook that was given to me by, you guessed, Uncle John. Over the years, I have refined this recipe into its current form.
Some tabouli recipes use more parsley, up to 3 bunches. My recipe reduces the parsley to two bunches and adds more tomato and cucumber to further enhance the fresh flavor of the salad. Curly parsley works better in tabouli than flat leaf or Italian parsley. Dicing two bunches of parsley can be tedious. Don’t try to remove every stem but only the larger ones. To quickly remove the larger stems, make a bouquet of the bunch with the stems in hand and make one cut across the stems just where the leaves begin. Using a hand chopper is an easy short cut to finish dicing the bunch. I use a chef’s knife which is just as fast and easier to clean. This salad is especially good with home grown tomatoes and cucumbers, ingredients that I have in abundance this time of year. Salting the chopped tomatoes and cucumbers in a separate bowl will draw out liquid that can be poured off before adding them to the salad. This prevents an accumulation of liquid in the bottom of your bowl of tabouli that can dilute the flavors of your lemon vinaigrette dressing. Most tabouli recipes call for mint. This herb adds an exotic fresh flavor but it is a strong flavor and can overpower the other ingredients. Use the amount of mint that satisfies your taste. If some in your household don’t like fresh onion, divide the batch and add the green onions at the end in your portion.
Tabouli is an excellent example of foods from the Mediterranean that are both healthful and very tasty. The Mediterranean Diet is recommended by healthcare professionals and has become widely accepted across the country. In the early 1960’s, we didn’t know that Uncle John’s tabouli was on the vanguard of a trend that would ultimately become one of the most popular and successful meal patterns in the US. Uncle John has been gone now for twenty-one years but his memory remains when we gather and enjoy the fresh flavors of tabouli that he introduced to the people he knew in East Texas.
Tim Scallon is a registered dietitian nutritionist with years of experience practicing nutrition therapy in local hospitals and clinics, teaching nutrition and developing healthy recipes. He is a Nacogdoches resident and he helped create the popular TV show Memorial Cooking Innovations celebrating the world of food and health. Memorial Cooking Innovations currently runs in 62 cities and is locally available on Sudden Link cable channel 2 in Nacogdoches.
Tim’s Tabouli
Serving Size: 1/12 of recipe
Serves: 12
Ingredients:
2 cups Bob’s Red Mill bulgur cracked wheat, presoaked
2 medium cucumbers, peeled and finely chopped
6 medium tomatoes, finely chopped
5 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
3-4 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon coarse ground black pepper to taste
1½-2 teaspoons salt
juice of 3 lemons
1/4 - 1/2 cup fresh mint leaves, diced
2 bunches curly parsley, large stems removed and diced.
3 green onions, diced
Directions:
To presoak bulgur wheat, combine 1 cup of bulgur wheat with 1 cup tap water and let stand 30 minutes. Yields 2 cups. Drain and discard excess water.
In a medium bowl, combine the chopped cucumbers and tomatoes and lightly salt them to draw out extra liquid. Let stand 10 minutes and then drain and discard the liquid.
In a large bowl, mix the olive oil, garlic, pepper, salt and lemon juice. Add the presoaked bulgur stirring to blend well. Stir in the cucumbers, tomatoes, mint, parsley and onions thoroughly blending. Chill for one hour to blend flavors.
Exchanges per serving:
½ Starch, 2 Vegetables, 1 Fat
Nutrients per serving:
Calories: 129
Calories from fat: 54
Total Fat: 6g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 307mg
Total Carbohydrate: 17g
Dietary Fiber: 4g
Protein: 3g
