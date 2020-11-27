Spud Nut,
Vanguard (PG-13, 108 minutes) brings back to the screen the popular martial arts actor Jackie Chan in a Chinese made film designed to fill the void caused by the absence of Hollywood releases during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The script casts Chan as the CEO of the Vanguard personal security agency based in London, with operatives stationed worldwide. The action begins when a criminal syndicate tries to kidnap an accountant who knows where two hundred million dollars is located. Chan sends young martial artists to prevent the kidnapping. Bullets fly and fists pound each other in action that permeates almost every scene thereafter.
The fast moving story shifts from London to Africa, and eventually to Dubai. Much of the picture show has English subtitles. This production was made with a foreign audience in mind. American viewers will not likely connect with the talented cast of actors.
As impressive as are the remarkable movie stunts, this release earns only one potato entertainment rating.
Tater Tot
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.