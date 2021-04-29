Spud Nut
Mortal Kombat (R, 110 minutes) brings to the big screen a version of a popular video game that has mythological figures and endowed humans competing to save the earth from other worldly figures.
The story begins in Japan in 1617 when a character known as Sub-Zero attacks the family of Hanzo Hasashi. This sets up a story about a line of martial arts champions who defend the Earthworld from being dominated by characters from the Outworld. A grand tournament will determine who controls our world.
The movie is filled with fight after fight, just like you might expect. The special effects are spectacular. The action will hold your interest even if you have never played the video game.
The cast are not well known, but maybe they will become stars if a sequel is developed and shown.
This fantasy feature earns a three potato entertainment rating.
Tater Tot
