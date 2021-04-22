Spud Nut
Voyagers (PG-13, 108 minutes) is a sci-fi movie about life on a spaceship making an 86 year journey to a distant habitable planet.
The scientists who planned the trip had the crew drink a daily potion that secretly eliminated sexual desires and aggressive competitiveness When one of the men discovers this secret, he stops taking the elixir and trouble begins.
The story becomes a version of The Lord of the Flies inside a rocket. Tribalism develops and bad things happen that endanger the ship’s mission.
Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp, Fionn Whitehead, and Colin Farrell lead the cast in this sociological study about human nature. There is an element of mystery in the plot that adds to the interest in whether a group can learn to co-exist when survival is at stake.
The film is worth viewing although it earns a two potato entertainment rating because of its predictability.
