One of the reasons the French are so renowned for their cuisine is the many classic dishes we have inherited from them; quiche, souffle, omelets, crepes, eclairs. On our first trip to Paris, my French was still very elementary. We went into a bakery to get one of Kathy’s favorite pastries, chocolate eclairs. While I was busy rehearsing in my head how to ask for 2 eclairs using good grammar, Kathy walked up to the display case and pointing to the eclairs she held up two fingers. In seconds she had her prize leaving me scratching my head.
On subsequent trips, my French improved and we have literally eaten our way across the country, crisscrossing the various regions from Normandy to Alsace; from the Loire valley to Provence and the Cote d’Azur. Every region boasts its own unique dishes. But quiche is readily available anywhere in France.
The origins of quiche are somewhat obscure. Variants of a bread crust filled with eggs and milk or cream are found in medieval cook books all over Europe. But the French rightly claim quiche for it was they who developed it into the light and savory dish we know today. A delicate pastry crust replaced the heavy bread and soft cheese was added to the filling. Quiche Loraine originated in the eastern region of Loraine, France. The traditional dish called for eggs, cream and lardons (strips of fatty bacon) as the filling. Quiche Florentine contains spinach. When Catherine de Medici from Florence married the heir to the French throne and became queen in 1549, she brought chefs and spinach to France. And so was born Quiche Florentine. The region of southern France, Provence is known for their warm weather vegetables. Quiche Provençale calls for zucchini, onions, peppers and always tomatoes. Often a quiche is simply named for its ingredients such as Quiche aux Champignons (mushrooms) or Quiche au Fromage (cheese). Whatever ingredients are added; vegetables, fruit, ham or seafood, the light custard filling provides a perfect medium to disperse flavors.
My recipe combines elements from several traditional quiches to create a delicious vegetarian delight. Including ham or crumbled left-over bacon compliments this savory dish. Traditional recipes call for white cheddar or Swiss but any cheese works well. I like the creamy, nutty flavor of asiago combined with the Parmigiana Reggiano. The butter in a fresh made crust will always taste better than the shortening in a premade crust. But if time doesn’t allow, a premade crust will still win compliments at the table. If you have some heavy cream left over, substitute it for all or part of the 1% milk. The milk fat improves the creamy texture of the filling. Sautéing the vegetables adds more flavor.
Quiche and salad make an excellent light meal or quiche can be served as a first course to introduce the meal. Quiche can be made ahead and served when family comes. It’s delicious served hot or cold, for breakfast or any time. The countless variations of quiche make it an extremely versatile dish that will dress up any meal.
One of Kathy’s favorite movies of all time is the Bogart classic, Casa Blanca. She can recite all the lines but her favorite of course is the ending scene where he says, “We’ll always have Paris.” I’m making quiche tonight!
Tim Scallon is a registered dietitian nutritionist with years of experience practicing nutrition therapy in local hospitals and clinics, teaching nutrition and developing healthy recipes. He is a Nacogdoches resident and he helped create the popular TV show Memorial Cooking Innovations celebrating the world of food and health. Memorial Cooking Innovations currently runs in 62 cities and is locally available on Sudden Link cable channel 2 in Nacogdoches.
Fresh Vegetable Quiche
Serving Size: 1/8 of pie
Serves: 8
Ingredients
Crust
1¼ cup flour
¼ teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon thyme
5 tablespoons butter
5-7 tablespoons cold water
Saute
1-2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
¼ cup medium white onion, finely diced
1 clove garlic, minced
1 banana pepper, seeded and finely diced
½ cup fresh spinach, chopped (or use ¼ cup frozen spinach)
Filling
4 eggs, beaten
1 cup 1% milk (or ½ cup milk and ½ cup heavy cream)
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
4-5 cherry tomatoes, quartered
1 cup asiago cheese, grated (or your favorite cheese)
½ cup Parma Reggiano cheese, grated, 1 tablespoon reserved
Directions
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-inch deep pie pan with olive oil. In a medium mixing bowl, combine the flour, salt and thyme. Cut in the butter until the flour particles are the size of small peas. Sprinkle the water 1 tablespoon at a time while mixing with a fork until all the flour is moistened and the pastry cleans the side of the bowl. Press the pastry into the greased pie pan until it is evenly dispersed across the bottom and goes at least 1¼ inches up the sides. Set aside.
Heat the olive oil in a medium skillet and sauté the onions, garlic and peppers until fragrant about 2 minutes. Stir in the spinach and sauté until wilted. If using frozen, sauté until it is dry with no visible water in the pan. Remove to a bowl to cool.
In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, salt, pepper and pepper flakes. Evenly distribute the cooled sautéed mixture, tomatoes and cheese over the bottom of the pastry. Pour the egg mixture over the other fillings. Sprinkle the top with the reserved Parma and a dash of black pepper. Bake 40-50 minutes until a knife stuck in the center comes out clean. Allow to cool 5 minutes before serving.
Exchanges per serving:
1 Protein, ½ Starch, ½ Milk, 1 Vegetable, 2 Fats
Nutrients per serving:
Calories: 273
Total Fat: 18g
Saturated Fat: 8g
Cholesterol: 133mg
Sodium: 438mg
Total Carbohydrate: 17g
Dietary Fiber: 1g
Protein: 12g
