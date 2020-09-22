I miss sports but I miss my country more.
The older part of our generation remembers our country. We are the ones who stood by our desk in school, put our right hand over our hearts and said the Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag. That was after a prayer over the intercom. Fire drills were not to be social events. Some were sent to the principal’s office for discipline. There was trust. Some really did walk to school.
We went to the movies on Saturday. A children’s admission fee was paid as long as possible. The good guys always won, especially in cowboy movies. There were no ratings. Holding hands with your girlfriend was a big deal.
Sunday School was a social event. Fire and brimstone were preached from the pulpit. There was sin and there was conviction and forgiveness. The world was also not perfect then, but a good front was presented. Some sins were not addressed.
The economy was slow. A dollar was more than a dollar. Most people didn’t have many pairs of shoes. A Coke was six cents in a returnable bottle. Welfare was administered by people.
There was no fast food. A restaurant was really a restaurant. There was a soda counter in drug stores. Soul Food was scripture.
Sports figures were revered for their skills; not for big contracts and endorsements. The demand for retribution is as sinful as delivering oppression. As a country and a society we must get past this impasse. The tenants of forgiveness are a wonderful solution. “I’m sorry; will you please forgive me?”
Let’s go see what’s on ESPN!
Michael Banks, D.D.S.,
Jacksonville, Texas
