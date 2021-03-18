Dear Wells ISD Community,
During the March 11, 2021 board meeting, several concerns were presented during the open meeting visitor section of the meeting. These concerns were not brought to me as superintendent prior to the meeting. And, due to the rules regarding this time in the meeting, I nor the board were able to respond during that moment. The integrity and credibility of the school in certain areas were brought into question, and the Wells ISD community deserves to know the facts regarding these concerns.
Concern #1: Uncertified Staff at the Junior High and High School Campus
Wells ISD has had some uncertified teachers on staff this year and many previous years. It is a common practice for most districts (although not the best scenario) to have individuals who are not certified on staff, especially in areas of teacher shortage areas (math/science/Career Tech). We are so fortunate to be small and have the ability to build great relationships with students, but being small can lead to recruitment issues due to lack of housing options and the inability to pay more than neighboring districts. The district has struggled with fulfilling teaching positions for many years. We have broadened our search efforts, but continue to face the same challenges.
Wells ISD came into this school year with two unfilled positions, High School Science and Junior High ELA. Neither of these positions had a single applicant after about four months of being posted in several locations throughout east Texas. For high school science, we were able to utilize Ms. Nicole Hightower. She is a certified 4-8 science teacher and is currently pursuing the high school science certification. For junior high English, we were able to hire a long term substitute, Ms. Lainie Cockrum. Ms. Cockrum has a Bachelor of Science with a degree in University Studies with a concentration in Child Professional Services and two minors in Human Resources Development and Sociology from Texas A&M University. She is currently enrolled in an alternative certification program, and will be working on her certification over the course of the year. She has worked with a mentor teacher who was appropriately certified for help with lesson planning, grading and other school procedures.
Concern #2: Classroom Management and Lesson Plans
There were some concerns presented about classroom management. Classroom management is always a priority for Wells ISD and other districts. Classroom management is very dependent on the adult in the room, and school districts always struggle with consistent expectations from one classroom to the next. WE are very aware of issues regarding cell phones and other student code of conduct expectations. As an administrative team, we have already begun discussion regarding changes for next year. Many times with new teachers, they can be too relaxed and this leads to unnecessary issues. With these teachers, we ake every attempt to be present in their classrooms often, provide resources for them to utilize, and help develop growth plans in the areas that we see are in most need. We attempt to provide as much room for growth as possible, as we need young teachers in the profession to continue our craft for years to come. This does not mean that all behaviors are acceptable, but it does mean that growth is expected and we are here to help them. If you have concerns, please contact us quickly. Please contact the teacher first, but feel free to contact the principal as well. This will allow us to investigate any concerns in a timely manner, which gives us the best opportunity to address any needs.
Lesson plans were also brought up as a concern. The intention of lesson plans is to provide the teacher with verification that they are covering all Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) in an effective way, the principal with verification that teachers are covering TEKS and well planned lessons, and secretaries with a general idea of what is taking place in the classroom if an emergency occurs and a substitute teacher is required. Lesson plans are collected weekly from each teacher. If a plan is not received, the teacher is asked for those plans specifically. The principal’s responsibility is to periodically review plans and make sure that they are accurately begin completed in the classroom. This doesn’t mean that plans don’t change, but it does mean tat principals are monitoring plans and randomly verifying consistency. There are absolutely times when a teacher will change plans mid-week due to the needs of the students. If you are concerned with lesson, please contact the teacher first. They know their plans the best, and any changes needed.
Parents, I will always have an open door policy. I deeply care about this school and these kids. I am always open to hearing new ideas and suggestions. And, if we work as a team we can absolutely make Wells ISD the absolute best school for OUR kids. If you have concerns, always start with the individual. If a resolution can’t be found, move up to the principal, and then the superintendent, and lastly the board. There is a formal process to be followed in that process, but I feel like we can avoid that with good communication. If we don’t know the concerns, we can’t work on a solution. Solutions are not always super fast, but I promise to work toward a solution.
We will have several committee meetings coming up to begin planning for next year. If you are interested in serving on a committee, please contact me at info@wells.esc7.net or call at (936) 867-4466.
Sincerely,
Jill Gaston
Wells ISD Superintendent
