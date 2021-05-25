Whenever you buy real property (real estate) you should research the prior ownership of the property to make sure there are no issues that could have a negative impact on your ownership of the property.
The amount of impact can differ based on the kind of property you are buying. For example, if you were to buy a commercial property and it turned out that the owner had a judgment against him, the creditors could come after you for the payoff of the judgment since the judgment attaches to the property.
When buying residential property that is your home, things change greatly. Typically the only judgments that can attach to a residential homestead are judgments for unpaid federal taxes, unpaid
property taxes or an unpaid mortgage. If you own residential rental property then virtually any type of judgment may attach to the property.
In the real estate profession, real estate licensees are required by law to advise the prospective purchaser that he have the title to the property inspected. Typically the entity that checks the status of the title to a property is a title insurance company.
When we, in the real estate profession, get a property under contract, the contract is virtually always taken to the title company and the title company will research the public records to determine if there are any issues affecting title to the property.
How does the title company determine if there are any defects to title? It researches the public record to see what issues may be affecting the title Most of the time there are no issues.
One of the most common title issues we encounter is when not all of the legitimate owners of the property can be found; and many times the seller will not even realize that there are other legitimate owners.
Some time ago we closed a transaction that took over two and a half years to close because there were owners from Texas to California. Some of the owners were dead so we had to track down the heirs to get them to sign a deed. When we were almost ready to close, one of the owners died and we had to track down the owner’s lawful heirs to get them to sign. The process was a nightmare.
If a title company is unable to resolve defects to a title, it is usually best not to buy the property. On rare occasions, an individual will want the property so badly that he will buy it anyway.
There is a document called an “Affidavit of Use and Possession” that he can file in the public records, claiming the property as his. The buyer must “openly and hostilely” use the property and keep it secured and post no trespassing signs on the property. In about ten years he can get an adjudication declaring the property his. Sometimes this process can last 25 years.
I equate title insurance to life insurance on the life of a person who will never die. I say this because, when a title company issues a policy, it only does so if no defects to title are found. On extremely rare occasions a defect to title will be discovered, after the title policy was issued, and the title company will have to reimburse the purchaser for his loss. The reimbursement amount can be no more than the amount of insurance that was purchased. The amount of insurance is typically what the buyer paid for the property. Premiums vary based on the purchase price.
There are some issues that a title company will not insure unless additional premiums are paid. That is a topic for another day.
While it is not the law, the seller typically pays for the buyer’s insurance. If a loan is involved the buyer will provide title insurance for the lender. Keep in mind that, if you are buying property from a private individual and no real estate company is involved, insist on obtaining title insurance.
There are many private transactions that take place in our area where the buyer gets a defective title; and when the buyer later decides to sell his property, he may find out that he is unable to because of title defects.
Contact us or a local attorney, if you have any questions.
Mike McEwen is a real estate broker with 32 years in the business.
