As we continue to examine the questions the Creator has asked of the creatures, we find ourselves still in Isaiah 40, where God continues to speak through Isaiah to His rebellious people. The passage under current consideration will lead you to a better understanding of the great gap between God and man. Humility is demanded.
Isaiah 40:12-17 is designed to give us a proper perspective of ourselves and God, “Who has measured the waters in the hollow of His hand, And marked off the heavens by the span, And calculated the dust of the earth by the measure, And weighed the mountains in a balance And the hills in a pair of scales? 13 Who has directed the Spirit of the Lord, Or as His counselor has informed Him? 14 With whom did He consult and who gave Him understanding? And who taught Him in the path of justice and taught Him knowledge And informed Him of the way of understanding? 15 Behold, the nations are like a drop from a bucket, And are regarded as a speck of dust on the scales; Behold, He lifts up the islands like fine dust. 16 Even Lebanon is not enough to burn, Nor its beasts enough for a burnt offering. 17 All the nations are as nothing before Him, They are regarded by Him as less than nothing and meaningless. (NASU)
Verse twelve causes me to reflect on just how insignificant I am when I am considered in front of the backdrop of not just the immeasurable and incomprehensible universe but rather in front of Him who created it. The anthropomorphisms used in this verse lead me to the truth that I cannot possibly understand the Being who created the universe that I cannot possibly comprehend. Unquestionably God is greater than anything or anyone on earth; the Creator is greater than His fabulous creation.
Verses thirteen and fourteen turn the creature’s attention to the infinite knowledge, skill, and wisdom of the Creator. No one can claim to have directed God in the act of creation. No one can claim to have served as guide, mentor, counselor, or advisor to God. No one can claim that God ever asked for help in understanding any issue or problem. No one can claim to have instructed God in matters of justice. No one can claim to have told God which course of action to pursue in any matter whatsoever.
Verses fifteen through seventeen turn our attention from matters of creation to nations. The creatures bound themselves together in nations and language groups. Those groupings were no more able to challenge God in anything than the individuals were. Nations were no more able to defy God than individuals. The One who created the universe, holds the universe together, and causes the universe to function in an orderly fashion is in no way subject to the whims of nations. God declared that all the nations combined were worthless in His sight. That does not mean that He cared nothing for them; rather, it means that they exercised no influence over Him in the least. A consistently recurring theme in the entire Bible is God’s love and concern for the individuals who make up the nations. In fact, His creation of the nation of Israel was for the express purpose of being a light to the nations. God’s desire for you to recognize His surpassing greatness is so that you will love Him and be drawn into His fold. The Messiah was to be a light to the nations. His Church is to be a light to the nations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.