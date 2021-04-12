Much of the book of Isaiah is devoted to YHWH declaring His living majesty as contrasted against the dead worthlessness of man-made gods. Isaiah 44:6 begins as eighteen other places in Isaiah begin, with “Thus says YHWH”. The covenant God of Israel has no worthy rivals or competitors. The false worship of false gods, in Isaiah’s day and ours, is foolish from beginning to end and will ultimately lead to misery, death, and destruction. The first five verses of Isaiah 44 also contain “Thus says YHWH”. Those verses are a call for His people to not fear because He is faithful and will redeem them, which will result in their response of gladness to named as belonging to Him.
Isaiah 44:6-8 begins a long passage that lasts through the end of the next chapter, “Thus says the LORD, the King of Israel and his Redeemer, the LORD of hosts: 'I am the first and I am the last, And there is no God besides Me. 7 'Who is like Me? Let him proclaim and declare it; Yes, let him recount it to Me in order, From the time that I established the ancient nation. And let them declare to them the things that are coming And the events that are going to take place. 8 'Do not tremble and do not be afraid; Have I not long since announced it to you and declared it? And you are My witnesses. Is there any God besides Me, Or is there any other Rock? I know of none.'" (NASU)
YHWH had shown tremendous patient longsuffering in enduring the unfaithfulness of His specially created nation. Rather than being different from the surrounding nations in order to lead them to YHWH, they had instead followed after the darkness they were supposed to eliminate by shining the light of YHWH. That is heartbreaking behavior deserving of at the least stern discipline, but it seems here that God is simply going to warn them again. He declared in no uncertain terms that He alone is first and last. No other can even retell history accurately and in order. No other can correctly predict the future. No other is their solid foundation providing deliverance and continuing safety.
Isaiah 44:9-11 declares the folly of idolatry, Those who fashion a graven image are all of them futile, and their precious things are of no profit; even their own witnesses fail to see or know, so that they will be put to shame. 10 Who has fashioned a god or cast an idol to no profit? 11 Behold, all his companions will be put to shame, for the craftsmen themselves are mere men. Let them all assemble themselves, let them stand up, let them tremble, let them together be put to shame. (NASU) Worshiping comfort, self, health, wealth, or any other idol is futile, of no profit, ignorant, shameful, and results in fear. If you have turned anything whatsoever into an idol, God invites you to come before Him and state your case as to why your idol is beneficial to you and worthy of your reverence and worship. God also warns that if you do, you had better do it with trembling, while preparing to be put to shame.
It seems that man currently is aimed squarely at worshiping personal autonomy. That seems to be the current god of choice. That god is false and worshiping it will produce tragic results. One who worships personal choice will necessarily ignore and ultimately despise the one true God, the God of the Bible. Terror and shame will be the final result.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.