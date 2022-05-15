The major news media continues to talk about (deflect?) why inflation is out of control. Covid. Supply Chain. Russia. Oil companies. Greedy corporations. Democrats say Republicans, Republican blame Democrats. Folks, it’s the Federal Reserve. They are the primary reason we are seeing all this inflation. Are those other things issues? Yes. But those issue just sent the Fed’s current monetary policies into overdrive. Folks, this has been going on since the Financial Crisis of 2008, almost 14 years ago. Now, we have a major inflation problem.
The Federal Reserve, in my opinion, did a good job managing the Financial Crisis. But you know the old saying, “Too much of a good thing is not a good thing.” That’s what has happened. Why? Look no further than the Federal Reserves Balance Sheet.
The Fed’s Balance Sheet is what they use to implement monetary policy. The Fed decides what financial assets they will hold, and whether to expand or shrink those holdings. That’s how they control the Fed Funds Rate and that rate trickles down to banks and lending institutions. When the Federal Reserve buys debt instruments like Treasury notes or mortgage-backed securities, they’re trying to increase the price of those assets and lower the yields (asset prices and yields move in opposite directions). When the Fed is lowering the Fed Funds Rate, it spurs the economy. When the Fed sells assets, it increases interest rates to slow the economy down and keep inflation in check.
We can track the balances the Fed has carried on their Balance Sheet since 2008. (source: www.federalreserve.com). In August 2007, the Fed’s Balance Sheet was $871 MILLION. By December 2008 when the Financial Crisis was in full swing, the Fed more than doubled their Balance Sheet to $2 TRILLION. By the end of 2012, with the Financial Crisis behind us, the Fed still increased their Balance Sheet $3 TRILLION. Here we go and that’s the rub. From December 2012 to September 2019, the Fed’s Balance Sheet doubled (again) the Balance Sheet from $2 TRILLION to $4 TRILLION. When Covid hit in March 2020, it swelled to where it is today at almost $9 TRILLION. This is why inflation has been spiking.
What’s crazy, at least to me, is the Federal Reserve is still printing money. At their April 2022 meeting, Chairman Jerome Powell said the Fed would reduce the Balance Sheet by about $47 billion in June, then $95 billion a month starting in September. Why are they even printing at all? Incredible.
As for the stock market, as represented by the S&P 500 Index, it continues to reprice all this. It is now coming back to valuation reality, back to prices over a year ago. This disconnect created by the questionable Federal Reserve policies and massive government spending over the past 18 months is now being corrected by the stock market. We’ve been taking cover in our models since early March. Hopefully, you are doing the same.
Matt Montgomery has 40 years of experience as a financial advisor. Securities offered through Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. Member FINRA, SIPC. Advisory services offered through Matt Montgomery, a Registered Investment Advisor not affiliated with Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., 1504 East Rusk, Jacksonville, Texas, 903-586-3494. Mutual funds and exchange-traded funds are sold only by prospectus. Please consider the charges, risks, expenses, and investment objectives carefully before investing. A prospectus containing this and other information about the investment company can be obtained from your financial professional. Read it carefully before you invest or send money. * An Index is a portfolio of specific securities (common examples are S&P, DJIA, NASDAQ), the performance of which is used as a benchmark in judging the relative performance of certain asset classes. Indexes are un-managed portfolios and investors cannot invest directly in an index. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
