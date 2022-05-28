Congratulations on approving the sale of one of the only two public areas (parks) on the lake. You have closed any and all areas for picnicking, fishing and quite family enjoyment at the lake. No longer can you bring your children or grandchildren to a public place and teach them to fish and respect the outdoors.
Why the Sale?
The city needs the revenue, because the community was not informed of the difference in a grant and a matching grant. Jacksonville got the grant, but has no money for “matching.” With the sale approved, now the park will be broken into seven lots. No longer will there be a launch on the south side of the lake and access for picnicking. I am also told, sailboats can no longer be launched into the lake.
Great job Jacksonville! NOT
Oh, but wait...we have two possibilities.
At the concession area, the locked fence area designated for RVs and overnight camping can be opened to the public and no longer, campers, RVs allowed camping. A new retaining wall was built to enlarge the area...city council, make the change!
Or...at the north end of Buckner Dam is a beautiful area, newly fenced, new signage, etc., “No Trespassing” and locked from all. Who owns this? Guess! City of Jacksonville, for the purpose of use by their employees and families (about 165). What about the other 15,000 residents of Jacksonville who would like it’s use also? City council, make this area a new park for ALL.
184 “yes” votes gave the South Park away from the other 14,816 city residents! Good job...NOT...stand up people.
Don’t complain...do something.
Robert M. Legg
