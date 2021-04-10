This is a question I get a lot from people when I do their retirement planning. The short answer is yes. As long as there’s income to tax, you’ll get a Social Security check when eligible. Will it be the amount you see on your Social Security statement? Maybe not. Here’s why.
1. When Social Security was created in 1933, there were four workers paying into Social Security to pay for a single retiree. Today, that number is two workers for every retiree.
2. In 2019, people aged 65 and older accounted for 15% of the population in the U.S. By 2060, 25% of all Americans will be over age 65.
3. In 1980, we had 32,000 people in America who reached 100 years of age. Today, there’s more than 86,000 and 79% of them are women.
4. Between now and the end of 2030, 10,000 per day will turn age 65.
5. 59% of today’s retirees say that Social Security is their primary source of income.
This falls under the “Houston, we have a problem” category. The sad thing is Washington has known about this since for 38 years. Back in 1983, a study was done by Social Security. It showed that promised benefits (what you see on your Social Security Statement) would have to be reduced in 2033 unless Congress acted. What have they done? Nothing. That 38-year old study was pretty accurate. A recent update by the Social Security Administration shows 2035 is now the year where benefits may have to be reduced. Again, that doesn’t mean benefits will stop and no gets a check. It means people retiring in 2035 may only see 79% of the promised benefits on their Social Security statement when the retire.
If you’ve read this column for any length of time, you know how disgusted I am with Washington’s “kick the can down” the road mentality. The ONY politician who seriously dealt with this issue was Ronald Reagan. It was under President Reagan in 1983 when Congress raised the payroll tax and, more importantly, had the foresight to raise the retirement age beyond age 65. For people born after 1960, the full Social Security benefits age was raised to age 67. Recent studies show if the full retirement age were moved to age 70, Social Security benefits would not need to be reduced until 2100sh. Yeah, good luck getting that done. Meanwhile, we’re handing out stimulus checks right and left to anyone who can fog a mirror. Folks, our national debt was $14 trillion in 2011. Ten years later, it’s $28 trillion. Not a single dollar of any our this debt has been targeted to Social Security. Medicare? It’s worse – but that’s another column.
Bottom Line: If you were born before 1968, you’ll probably receive your full benefits. If you were born after 1968, it may be best to plan on receiving 80% of the benefits you see on your Social Security statement -- unless Washington does something soon. I certainly wouldn’t make that assumption.
