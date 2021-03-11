The recent episode of brutal weather in Texas is convincing that we have to do better. And there will be a next time! Texas leaders—the few real ones—have to belly up to the bar and make some decisions for the future. Many of our electric providers will not survive the financial losses dropped on their unsuspecting consumers. The largest electric co-op in Texas, Brazos Electric, serving a multitude of smaller co-ops, has filed for bankruptcy. After being hit with over four billion dollars in bills from the state-sanctioned Ercot outfit that regulates electricity in Texas, the co-op could not pay the inflated charges. These co-ops serve millions of Texans over a wide area—from central Texas, north to the Red River and west to Lubbock. Lots of electric co-op meetings are taking place as directors try to figure out a way to pay the billions of dollars owed to electric providers. And guess who will pay the bills? The politicians, who by their inactions and lack of effort built this house of cards, now disclaim any responsibility!
Another tragic issue is the loss of trees and shrubs. Palm trees along the Texas coast took a major hit—and arborists say many will never show green again. Live oaks, pine trees, oleanders, fruit trees and shrubs and azaleas have been clobbered by the arctic blasts. The arborists say it may be months before we know how many of them come back—or just wither and die.
Livestock also took a hit. Lots of calves born in the winter blasts died as did some mature livestock that were not in good condition to survive the ice and snow. Thinking cattlemen increased the feed they supply to their herds—with cubes and other forms of protein and energy including quality hay. The damage to winter pastures is still being assessed—with browning evident in oats, wheat and ryegrass pastures. With the warmer weather we should have a handle on the overall damage in the next few weeks. Right now, it’s just watch, wait and pray a lot!
While we work to right our State from the calamity, the give-away artists in Washington, D.C. continue to roll out more and more socialist ideas. Their one goal is to pacify those who want to continue on the gravy train of free money courtesy of the taxpayer. There is no way our nation can survive the billions of dollars being promised to every Tom, Dick and Harry that want a “free ride” at our expense!
