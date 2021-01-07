Spud Nut
Wonder Woman 84 (PG-13, 118 minutes) follows up on the immensely popular 2017 movie about the Amazon female superhero played by Gal Gadot.
The first film was set during WW-I. In that story, Wonder Woman lost her true love, played by Chris Pine.
In this picture, her wish for him to return to her was granted by a mystical ancient dream stone. However, there was a price for having the wish fulfilled.
Other characters covet the dream stone so they could use it to their advantage. A TV salesman, played by Pedro Pascal, wishes to gain power and becomes a menace to others. Another character, played by Kristen Wiig, asks to become like Wonder Woman, and ends up becoming a rival to her.
The movie camera gives Gal Gadot multiple glamour shots in a script that emphasizes her personal relations as much as her prodigious feats on behalf of humanity.
In the end, the only way people can avoid the unexpected consequences of their wishes is to renounce them and return back to the way they used to be. Not everybody wants to forfeit their fantasies, and trouble ensues.
The film runs long, but is still enjoyable. The public has been craving a big budget production like this release.
Even though some parts of the story might seem a bit cheesy, overall this DC comic sequel earns a three potato entertainment rating.
