Some people have found a way to make their home a calm, serene place in which to live and thrive. For others, their home is a place that is part serene and part stressful, which may or may not work so very well for all family members. Some, unfortunately, must admit that their home is anything but serene. If you fall into either one of the latter two categories, you might want to make some changes because a home should be the place you go to recharge and to be nurtured, NOT a place that drains and depletes you.
Here are some simple things you might want to try:
One. You MUST conquer clutter. Clutter produces physical and even unconscious chaos. That pile of mail on the kitchen counter, the keys you look for frequently, the piled-up dishes in the sink, the big pile of clothes that didn’t get hung up, the toys that never made it to the toy box, the unwashed dishes, the . . . well, you get the point. Get those areas cleaned, downsized, and organized as soon as possible. Clutter ALWAYS causes stress one way or another, NEVER calmness and serenity.
Two. Color is important. Different shades and combinations have an impact on the feeling of a space. Surrounding yourself with colors that bring you peace of mind is essential. If possible, repaint your walls. Surround yourself with colors that are soothing to you. Next, think about the textures of the furniture. Some materials are not conducive to comfort. Textiles make all the difference. If you cannot afford new furniture, consider covering couches with throws that match better and that are softer to the touch. Throw pillows are also a wonderful way to add color and comfort.
Three. When possible, bring in natural light. There is a tranquility with natural light that artificial light cannot produce. Open blinds and curtains to allow in as much light as possible. You will actually notice your productivity go up and your mood will change for the better. If you have no windows, use reflective surfaces such as mirrors.
Four. Plants! Plants eliminate toxins from indoor spaces; thus, they re-oxygenate your home. An easy, low-maintenance plant to grow is the “mother-in-law tongue.” I think another name for it is the snake plant. Anyway, you cannot go wrong with those. Most ivy plants are easy to grow, as well. Your local nursery person or florist can help you find just the right plants for your home.
Five. As mentioned earlier, textures in a room play an important role—on furniture, curtains, pillows, etc. Utilize natural textures when possible. Also, you will want to incorporate pieces of furniture made from natural materials. If you have hard flooring, use area rugs for softness and coziness.
Six. Rooms should have a role. Kitchens are obviously for cooking and eating. The family room is for enjoying family and entertaining friends. The bedroom is for relaxing and sleeping. An unused bedroom can be turned into an office, tech zone, or other useful space--not just a room that you close off and ignore because it is a mess or is being used for storage. The main bedroom should be just that, NOT an office or media room. In short, use each room for its intended purpose. When you break those boundaries, stress can easily creep (or gallop) in.
Seven. Bedrooms are meant to be settled into and where you can find relaxation at the end of the day. That said, they are usually best when painted a neutral color. In addition, white textiles offer instant tranquility. There is just something very relaxing about white or off-white sheets. Remember, too, that the higher the thread count, the softer the sheets will be. Replace old, worn-out pillows and use enough of them to give your bed a luxurious feel. When possible, replace an old, uncomfortable mattress with a new one. (By the way, make your bed up every day. Psychologically, it will do wonders for you.) Take a few minutes to go online and find a picture of a bedroom that has the look and feel you want for your own bedroom and then (using your own things) copy that room as close as you can get.
Eight. Get all blue-light devices out of the “relaxation” spaces in your house—especially your bedroom. Research is showing that cell phones and computers are causing people to have interrupted sleep. Since sleep is so vital to health, it would be very wise to remove those devices from your sleeping area. If not possible, place them at least three feet or more from your bed.
Nine. Aromatherapy can have a calming effect when the correct fragrances are used. Research to see which ones are good for your needs. Candles are good because they cast a warm glow and give off pleasant aromas. Essential oil diffusers are nice, as well. There are also many automatic spray devices that can be used. The choices are numerous and are usually quite inexpensive.
Ten. Music. Listening to music is one of the most relaxing ways to chill out. Choose the type of music that will calm you and pipe it into your home. Your heart, digestive system, and mind will thank you for it.
Finally, remember these things: Create home unity by making each space an inspired one. Make every space in your home count—including the outdoor spaces. Take steps every day to create a more calm and relaxing home.
Hopefully, reading this article has inspired you to re-think and re-create some of the spaces in your home. After all, it doesn’t take spending a fortune to have a home where you can relax and enjoy each other.
