Pele, Brazil's mighty king of 'beautiful game' has died

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas, including the following counties and parishes, in Arkansas, Columbia, Lafayette and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Jackson, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine and Shelby. * WHEN...Through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&