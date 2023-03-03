Progress made overnight in restoring power, more than 1,700 remain in the dark

Power restoration workers put a big dent in the number of accounts that were without electricity overnight, after a strong storm system crossed the region Thursday evening.
The majority of the outages in Cherokee County as of 7:44 a.m. Friday were Cherokee County Electric COOP customers residing in the southern portion of the county.
Reports indicated that 1,327 customers in and around Alto were without power Friday morning. This included the Weeping Mary and Forest communities.
A total of 1,771 Cherokee County Electric customers in the county are currently off line.
No time frame was given on when power will be restored.
