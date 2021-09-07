Shepherd named senior AD at Jacksonville College

Jacksonville College's new athletic director is no stranger to Jaguar and Lady Jaguar supporters.
Kirby Shepherd, who is also the head cross country and track and field coach at JC, was recently named as the college's senior athletic director.
The Bridge City native has been at JC since June 2016 when he was hired to start men's and women's cross country programs.
Since that time Shepherd's teams have performed well regionally and have qualified for the NJCAA national meet as well.
In addition, Shepherd has launched a track and field program that is continuing to grow at JC.
He has also served as sports information director for the college.
Shepherd is a graduate of Southern Arkansas University where he earned two degrees, including a Master's Kinesiology-Coaching.
While at Shepherd he participated in cross country and track and field.
Shepherd is taking over the athletic director responsibilities for Ken Hamilton, who is now the head golf coach at the University of Arkansas Monticello.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.