Softball: Legacy Christian rallies in the 7th to edge Brook Hill in warm-up tilt

FRISCO - Frisco Legacy scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to squeak past brook Hill 3-2 in a TAPPS playoff warm-up game.
Brook Hill (17-2) owned a 2-0 leading up to the final inning.
The Lady Eagles moved to 26-6-1 as a result of the triumph.
Bethany Lavender had a double for the Lady Guard while Karmen Miller singled and drove in a run.
Brook Hill's remaining hits came off of the bats of Blair Brister and Willow Kutach, who both singled.
Miller pitched 6.2 frames and gave up a lone earned run off of four Lady Eagle hits. She struck out 15 and walked three.
Two Legacy Christian pitchers combined to strike out 11.
