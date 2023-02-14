Softball: Troup falls to state ranked Henderson in opener

TROUP - The Troup High School softball team hosted Henderson in the season opener on Monday, and the Lady Lions, who are ranked in the top 10 in Class 4A, defeated a young bunch of Lady Tigers, 5-2.
Troup's roster contains four freshmen and three sophomores.
The Lady Tigers led 2-1 after five and a half innings, but Henderson sent three runners across the plate in the bottom of the sixth, which proved to be the difference maker.
Taylor Gillispie went the distance in the circle for the Lady Tigers. She allowed only one earned run and gave up five hits.
Gillispie struck out 14 and walked two.
Leading Troup at the plate was Makayla Spencer (2B, RBI), Hannah Cearly (1B) and Payton Wells (1B).
The Lady Tigers will visit Lindale for a 5:30 p.m. game on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.